Citigroup (NYSE:C) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $67.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Citigroup traded as low as $50.63 and last traded at $51.02, with a volume of 232007 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.58.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.16.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Poehling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 60,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 40.9% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 33.3% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,117,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

