Claritas Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:KALTF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.12

Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KALTF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and traded as high as $0.14. Claritas Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 3,440 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15.

Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of next generation cannabinoid therapeutics. It also offers development programs for bone fracture healing, osteogenesis imperfecta, osteoporosis, and osteoporosis in Prader-Willi syndrome. The company was founded by Seth Yakatan on October 15, 2004 and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.

