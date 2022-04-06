Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) SVP Sells $126,794.07 in Stock

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) SVP Kari G. Moyes sold 4,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $126,794.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CLW stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.14. The stock had a trading volume of 75,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,955. Clearwater Paper Co. has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $44.73. The firm has a market cap of $452.94 million, a PE ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLW. StockNews.com began coverage on Clearwater Paper in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its stake in Clearwater Paper by 56.3% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 644,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,713,000 after acquiring an additional 232,205 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 858.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 124,841 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 966.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 87,173 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Clearwater Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,582,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Clearwater Paper by 370.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 84,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 66,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.

