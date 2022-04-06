CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Cut to $269.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $275.00 to $269.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Atlantic Securities lowered CME Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CME Group from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $252.08.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $237.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.61. CME Group has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.72%.

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total value of $733,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total value of $3,294,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in CME Group by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

