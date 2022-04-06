Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cognex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.41. Cognex also posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cognex will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $244.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 26.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CGNX shares. TheStreet cut Cognex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cognex from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Cognex in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Cognex by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Cognex in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.80. 905,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,627. Cognex has a 52-week low of $61.51 and a 52-week high of $92.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.31. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

