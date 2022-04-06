Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,050 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTSH. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 7,704 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,896 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% in the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,652 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $422,948.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $452,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,568. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.03. The stock had a trading volume of 45,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.76. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.19 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

