Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.53. Colfax reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Colfax will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. Colfax had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Colfax from $174.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Colfax from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Colfax from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Colfax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colfax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Colfax has a 1-year low of $35.66 and a 1-year high of $54.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 84.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.11.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 6,465 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $270,430.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $64,125.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,919 shares of company stock worth $8,192,906 over the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Colfax in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 385.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 986.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

