Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,461 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $10,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $987,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,520,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,503,000 after buying an additional 6,594 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,078,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,599,000 after buying an additional 634,772 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 71,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period.

SPLG stock opened at $53.04 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $47.60 and a one year high of $56.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.87.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

