Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $10,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $7,549,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 101,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,554,000 after buying an additional 14,620 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $165,172,000. 70.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 18,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total transaction of $2,725,053.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $7,500,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,577 shares of company stock valued at $43,780,910 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ENPH. Craig Hallum raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.99.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $211.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 207.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.96. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $108.88 and a one year high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

