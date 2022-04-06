Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 305,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,706 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $12,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 177,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after buying an additional 65,174 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 368,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,199,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 45,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock opened at $29.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.20. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $55.95.

