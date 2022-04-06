Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $10.80 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $10,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Prologis from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.92.

PLD opened at $166.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.92 and a 12 month high of $169.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.86. The stock has a market cap of $123.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 80.20%.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Profile (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.