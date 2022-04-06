Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $12.07 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,482 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $12,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 40,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 599.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $36.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.27. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

