Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.86% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $12,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDV. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 338.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $316,000.

EDV opened at $117.31 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $116.45 and a 52-week high of $149.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.13.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

