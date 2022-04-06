Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.5% in the third quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on FISV. TheStreet downgraded Fiserv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.24.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $1,276,199.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $3,159,439. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $103.34 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.91 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.30 and its 200 day moving average is $102.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a PE ratio of 51.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.