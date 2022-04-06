Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,081 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $11,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 35,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 293,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,677,000 after purchasing an additional 123,680 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 24,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $354,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $74.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.06. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.65 and a 12 month high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.22%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. UBS Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

