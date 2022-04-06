Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,636 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $11,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $154.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $133.07 and a one year high of $224.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.12.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 40.18%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.59%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TROW. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.15.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

