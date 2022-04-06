Comparing Patient Portal Technologies (OTCMKTS:PPRG) & Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) and Patient Portal Technologies (OTCMKTS:PPRG – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Conduent has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patient Portal Technologies has a beta of 5.7, meaning that its share price is 470% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Conduent and Patient Portal Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conduent -0.68% 13.45% 3.83% Patient Portal Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.0% of Conduent shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Conduent shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Conduent and Patient Portal Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conduent 0 4 0 0 2.00 Patient Portal Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Conduent presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.03%. Given Conduent’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Conduent is more favorable than Patient Portal Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Conduent and Patient Portal Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conduent $4.14 billion 0.25 -$28.00 million ($0.18) -27.00 Patient Portal Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Patient Portal Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Conduent.

Summary

Conduent beats Patient Portal Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Conduent (Get Rating)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services. The Government Services segment provides government-centric business process services to the United States federal, state, local, and foreign governments for public assistance, program administration, transaction processing, and payment services; medical management and fiscal agent care management services; and government healthcare, payment solutions, child support, and federal services. The Transportation segment offers systems and support comprising mission-critical mobility and payment solutions to government clients. This segment also provides electronic tolling, urban congestion management, and mileage-based user solutions; transit solutions; citation and permit administration, parking enforcement, and curbside demand management solutions; and computer-aided dispatch/automatic vehicle location solutions. Conduent Incorporated was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

About Patient Portal Technologies (Get Rating)

Patient Portal Technologies, Inc. provides patient relationship management solutions for healthcare facilities, patients and families, and medical personnel. It offers HEALTHCAST, a multi-channel, television network for the delivery of customized information and education to patients, visitors, and staff; MEDEX PRESCRIPTION DELIVERY, a free prescription medication delivery solution; and PHONE & TV RENTAL, an interactive communication center, and billing and collection platform. The company also provides TELCIERGE INSTANT RESPONSE that puts patients in control of non-medical needs through a single phone call; QUICK PULSE SURVEYS that provide feedback for improved operations; and MEDCLIPS, which provide condition specific video clips for internal or remote viewing before or after hospital stay. Patient Portal Technologies, Inc. is based in Baldwinsville, New York.

