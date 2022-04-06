Comparing Zhihu (ZH) & Its Competitors

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) is one of 224 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Zhihu to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Zhihu alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Zhihu and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zhihu 1 1 5 0 2.57 Zhihu Competitors 1326 6722 12114 343 2.56

Zhihu currently has a consensus price target of $9.60, suggesting a potential upside of 250.36%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 33.46%. Given Zhihu’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Zhihu is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Zhihu and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zhihu -43.80% -18.37% -14.91% Zhihu Competitors -15.89% -20.15% -7.26%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zhihu and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Zhihu $464.38 million -$203.82 million -3.51 Zhihu Competitors $3.21 billion $490.54 million -69,737.23

Zhihu’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Zhihu. Zhihu is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.6% of Zhihu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Zhihu peers beat Zhihu on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Zhihu (Get Rating)

Zhihu Inc. operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.