Compound Price Tops $149.24 on Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Compound has a market cap of $998.67 million and approximately $113.44 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Compound has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One Compound coin can now be purchased for approximately $149.24 or 0.00329734 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000063 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,691,702 coins. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

