Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Shares Down 3.9%

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.32 and last traded at $13.44. 87,020 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,970,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.

CRK has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average of $9.13.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 13.06% and a positive return on equity of 34.73%. The company had revenue of $655.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 410.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,879,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,743,000 after buying an additional 6,336,555 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,289,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,883,000 after purchasing an additional 334,438 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,525,044 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,610,000 after purchasing an additional 852,596 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,202,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,911,000 after buying an additional 1,084,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,050,000 after buying an additional 615,750 shares during the last quarter. 28.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

