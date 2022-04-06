Conagra Brands (CAG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 7th. Analysts expect Conagra Brands to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Conagra Brands has set its FY22 guidance at $2.50 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect Conagra Brands to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.89 and a 200 day moving average of $33.44. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09.

Several research firms have commented on CAG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.17.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

