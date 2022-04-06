Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,557 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Conagra Brands worth $8,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.17.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CAG opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.44. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.