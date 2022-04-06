Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

CSTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Constellium in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Constellium stock opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.99. Constellium has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $21.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 115.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellium will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Constellium by 1.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Constellium by 225.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Constellium by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Constellium by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 97,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Constellium during the third quarter worth $41,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

