Contrasting L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) and NextNav (NASDAQ:NN)

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) and NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares L3Harris Technologies and NextNav’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio L3Harris Technologies $17.81 billion 2.78 $1.85 billion $9.11 28.15 NextNav $760,000.00 964.34 -$144.67 million N/A N/A

L3Harris Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than NextNav.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.7% of L3Harris Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of L3Harris Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares L3Harris Technologies and NextNav’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L3Harris Technologies 10.36% 13.26% 7.39% NextNav N/A -219.22% -20.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for L3Harris Technologies and NextNav, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score L3Harris Technologies 1 3 8 0 2.58 NextNav 0 0 3 0 3.00

L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $252.73, indicating a potential downside of 1.45%. NextNav has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 108.60%. Given NextNav’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NextNav is more favorable than L3Harris Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

L3Harris Technologies has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextNav has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

L3Harris Technologies beats NextNav on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc., an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions. It also manufactures and integrates mission systems for maritime platforms, such as signals intelligence and multi-intelligence platforms; unmanned surface and undersea autonomous solutions; and power and ship control systems and other electronic and electrical products and systems. In addition, this segment offers advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions. Its Space and Airborne Systems segment offers space payloads, sensors, and full-mission solutions; classified intelligence and cyber defense solutions; mission avionics; and electronic warfare systems. The company's Communication Systems segment provides tactical communications; broadband secured mobile networked communication equipment, including airborne, space, and surface data link terminals, ground stations, and transportable tactical satellite communication (SATCOM) systems for use in manned aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, and naval ships; and helmet and weapon mounted integrated night vision systems. This segment also offers radios, systems applications, and equipment for critical public safety and professional communications; and SATCOM terminals and battlefield management networks. Its Aviation Systems segment offers defense aviation products; commercial pilot training; and mission networks solutions for air traffic management. The company was formerly known as Harris Corporation and changed its name to L3Harris Technologies, Inc. in June 2019. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Florida.

NextNav Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextNav Inc. provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc., formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga.

