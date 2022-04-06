Contrasting Modiv (NYSE:MDV) & Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR)

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Rating) and Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and Modiv’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust $61.31 million 0.37 -$9.44 million ($1.69) -1.38 Modiv $36.22 million 3.65 N/A N/A N/A

Modiv has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.6% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 39.2% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and Modiv, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Modiv 0 0 1 0 3.00

Modiv has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.22%. Given Modiv’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Modiv is more favorable than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and Modiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust -15.40% N/A -1.96% Modiv N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Modiv beats Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

About Modiv (Get Rating)

Modiv Inc., (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases. The Company's goal is to generate current income for investors and long-term capital appreciation in the value of its properties.

