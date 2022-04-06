Contrasting NeuroPace (NPCE) & The Competition

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) is one of 213 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare NeuroPace to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.9% of NeuroPace shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares NeuroPace and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroPace -79.85% -141.26% -26.16% NeuroPace Competitors -708.98% -63.49% -17.44%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NeuroPace and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroPace $45.18 million -$36.08 million -0.25 NeuroPace Competitors $1.15 billion $85.18 million 28.37

NeuroPace’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than NeuroPace. NeuroPace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for NeuroPace and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroPace 1 1 4 0 2.50 NeuroPace Competitors 1177 4472 7932 219 2.52

NeuroPace presently has a consensus price target of $17.20, suggesting a potential upside of 103.79%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 24.85%. Given NeuroPace’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe NeuroPace is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

NeuroPace competitors beat NeuroPace on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About NeuroPace (Get Rating)

NeuroPace, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely. The company sells its products to hospital facilities for initial RNS system implant procedures and for replacement procedures. NeuroPace, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

