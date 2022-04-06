Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.83.

CRBP opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $2.29.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRBP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,856.56% and a negative return on equity of 57.92%. On average, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 126.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 34,575 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $107,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 211.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 73,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 360.7% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 107,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 84,400 shares during the last quarter. 35.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, Lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

