Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.050-$0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $110 million-$113 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.23 million.

Shares of Core Laboratories stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.25. 5,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,838. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $49.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.40 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.86 and a 200-day moving average of $27.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $125.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.30%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CLB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Core Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $275,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

