Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.69.

CNM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of CNM traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.40. 522,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,611. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average is $25.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Core & Main has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $32.54.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Core & Main will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $502,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the third quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the third quarter worth $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include castings, clamps, couplings and tapping sleeves, drainage products, fittings, meters, pipe and pipe accessories, pumps and parts, restraints, safety and paint, service materials, tools, and valves and hydrants, as well as irrigation and other products; and fire protection solutions comprising fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads, and other devices, as well as fabrication services.

