Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Core Molding Technologies stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.52. The company has a market capitalization of $91.43 million, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 2.15. Core Molding Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

About Core Molding Technologies (Get Rating)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.