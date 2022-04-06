Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Core Molding Technologies stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.52. The company has a market capitalization of $91.43 million, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 2.15. Core Molding Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.42.
About Core Molding Technologies (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Core Molding Technologies (CMT)
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.