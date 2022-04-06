CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,552 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of CorVel worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in CorVel in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in CorVel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in CorVel by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in CorVel by 169.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in CorVel during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRVL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on CorVel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $170.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45 and a beta of 0.96. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $103.29 and a 12 month high of $213.38.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $164.51 million for the quarter.

In other news, insider Maxim Shishin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total transaction of $82,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.04, for a total value of $320,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,221,092 over the last three months. 49.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

