CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock Position Lowered by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,552 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of CorVel worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,385,000 after acquiring an additional 65,059 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 337,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CorVel by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 140,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CorVel by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,042,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CorVel by 4.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,316,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $170.02 on Wednesday. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.29 and a fifty-two week high of $213.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.45 and a beta of 0.96.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $164.51 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorVel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

In other news, insider Maxim Shishin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total transaction of $82,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,700 shares of company stock worth $2,221,092 over the last ninety days. 49.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

