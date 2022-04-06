CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Trading Down 4%

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) shares were down 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $166.85 and last traded at $166.88. Approximately 69 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 49,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.87.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRVL shares. TheStreet downgraded CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on CorVel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get CorVel alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.73.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $164.51 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 9.93%.

In other news, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total value of $32,522.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Maxim Shishin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total value of $82,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,221,092 over the last ninety days. 49.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter worth about $14,375,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in CorVel by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in CorVel by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CorVel by 768.6% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 13,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in CorVel by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorVel Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRVL)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.