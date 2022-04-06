Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Sets New 12-Month High at $586.55

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $586.55 and last traded at $583.83, with a volume of 128881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $575.13.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $553.32.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $259.11 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $531.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $516.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.46%.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,568 shares of company stock worth $4,037,777 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,444,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $164,500,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.