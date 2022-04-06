Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.29% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Covenant Logistics Group Inc. offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services, through its subsidiaries. The company services include asset-based expedited, dedicated and irregular route truckload capacity, as well as asset-light warehousing, transportation management and freight brokerage capability. Covenant Logistics Group Inc., formerly known as Covenant Transportation Group Inc., is based in Chattanooga, Tennessee. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CVLG. Stephens cut shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Covenant Logistics Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

CVLG traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.28. 121,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Covenant Logistics Group has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $34.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.04.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $294.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

