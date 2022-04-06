Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Holdings Increased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) by 3,916.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,319,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,633,000 after buying an additional 145,888 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,026,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,897,000 after buying an additional 737,910 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,156,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,070,000 after buying an additional 275,983 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,811,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,867,000 after buying an additional 15,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,623,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,450,000 after buying an additional 168,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covetrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Covetrus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Covetrus stock opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.54 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.94. Covetrus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Covetrus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

