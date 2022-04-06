Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $108.84

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $108.84 and last traded at $110.78, with a volume of 14612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.12.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.71.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $862.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.00 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 87.40%.

In related news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $199,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.