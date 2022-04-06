Credit Suisse Group Trims MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Target Price to $372.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $412.00 to $372.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $398.78.

MKTX opened at $307.60 on Wednesday. MarketAxess has a one year low of $305.93 and a one year high of $546.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $357.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $380.29.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 128.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after buying an additional 71,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 36.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,542,000 after buying an additional 39,604 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 65.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 17.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 8.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

