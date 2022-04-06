Critical Analysis: BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) versus First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG)

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) and First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares BBQ and First Watch Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BBQ 11.63% 19.99% 6.10% First Watch Restaurant Group N/A N/A N/A

53.9% of BBQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.8% of BBQ shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BBQ and First Watch Restaurant Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BBQ $206.44 million 0.84 $24.02 million $2.43 6.81 First Watch Restaurant Group $601.19 million 1.27 -$2.11 million N/A N/A

BBQ has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Watch Restaurant Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BBQ and First Watch Restaurant Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BBQ 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Watch Restaurant Group 0 1 9 0 2.90

BBQ presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.06%. First Watch Restaurant Group has a consensus price target of $23.20, indicating a potential upside of 80.12%. Given First Watch Restaurant Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Watch Restaurant Group is more favorable than BBQ.

Summary

BBQ beats First Watch Restaurant Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BBQ Company Profile (Get Rating)

BBQ Holdings, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

