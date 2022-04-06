Critical Contrast: Enjoy Technology (ENJY) versus The Competition

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) is one of 224 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Enjoy Technology to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Enjoy Technology has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enjoy Technology’s competitors have a beta of 0.96, indicating that their average share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

73.9% of Enjoy Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Enjoy Technology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enjoy Technology N/A -804.30% -39.58% Enjoy Technology Competitors -15.89% -20.15% -7.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Enjoy Technology and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enjoy Technology 0 3 2 0 2.40 Enjoy Technology Competitors 1326 6722 12114 343 2.56

Enjoy Technology currently has a consensus price target of $7.42, indicating a potential upside of 88.72%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 33.52%. Given Enjoy Technology’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Enjoy Technology is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enjoy Technology and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enjoy Technology $81.00 million -$220.61 million -2.89 Enjoy Technology Competitors $3.21 billion $490.54 million -69,737.23

Enjoy Technology’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Enjoy Technology. Enjoy Technology is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Enjoy Technology competitors beat Enjoy Technology on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Enjoy Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enjoy Technology, Inc. operates mobile retail stores in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

