Critical Review: InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) vs. P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII)

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) and P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get InnovAge alerts:

This table compares InnovAge and P3 Health Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InnovAge 0.74% 3.17% 2.06% P3 Health Partners N/A N/A N/A

10.8% of InnovAge shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of InnovAge shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares InnovAge and P3 Health Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InnovAge $637.80 million 1.29 -$43.99 million $0.03 202.00 P3 Health Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

P3 Health Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than InnovAge.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for InnovAge and P3 Health Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InnovAge 0 7 1 0 2.13 P3 Health Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00

InnovAge presently has a consensus target price of $10.93, suggesting a potential upside of 80.34%. Given InnovAge’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe InnovAge is more favorable than P3 Health Partners.

Summary

InnovAge beats P3 Health Partners on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

InnovAge Company Profile (Get Rating)

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management. It serves approximately 6,850 PACE participants in the United States; and operates 18 PACE centers in Colorado, California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as TCO Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to InnovAge Holding Corp. in January 2021. InnovAge Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

P3 Health Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

P3 Health Partners Inc., a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.