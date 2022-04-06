Crius Energy Unt (TSE:KWH.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Crius Energy Unt (TSE:KWH.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$8.80. Crius Energy Unt shares last traded at C$8.80, with a volume of 863,041 shares trading hands.
The company has a market capitalization of C$498.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.55.
Crius Energy Unt Company Profile (TSE:KWH.UN)
