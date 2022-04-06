Croghan Bancshares, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.55 (OTCMKTS:CHBH)

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.
OTCMKTS:CHBH opened at $65.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.49. Croghan Bancshares has a 1-year low of $52.50 and a 1-year high of $72.75.
About Croghan Bancshares (Get Rating)
