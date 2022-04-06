Croghan Bancshares, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.55 (OTCMKTS:CHBH)

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

OTCMKTS:CHBH opened at $65.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.49. Croghan Bancshares has a 1-year low of $52.50 and a 1-year high of $72.75.

About Croghan Bancshares

Croghan Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for the Croghan Colonial Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals and business clients in Ohio. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, IRAs, time deposit accounts, and health savings accounts.

