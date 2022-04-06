CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.220-$0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $458.90 million-$465.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $440.76 million.CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.030-$1.130 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $219.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.42. The company has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of -213.55 and a beta of 1.40. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $150.02 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $264.24.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $2,141,231.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $15,229,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,619 shares of company stock worth $24,093,947. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

