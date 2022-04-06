CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSG Systems International Inc. is a leading provider of outsourced billing, customer care and print and mail solutions and services supporting the North American cable and direct broadcast satellite markets. CSG’s solutions support some of the world’s largest and most innovative providers of bundled multi-channel video, Internet, voice and IP-based services. CSG’s unique combination of solutions, services and expertise ensure that cable and satellite operators can continue to rapidly launch new service offerings, improve operational efficiencies and deliver a high-quality customer experience in a competitive and ever-changing marketplace. “

CSGS has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CSGS stock opened at $64.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.81. CSG Systems International has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $65.94.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $257.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.39 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 20.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSG Systems International will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.11%.

In other CSG Systems International news, CAO David Neil Schaaf sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $92,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSGS. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 692,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,392,000 after purchasing an additional 13,658 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 640,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 591,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 210,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 155,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,985,000 after purchasing an additional 19,265 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSG Systems International Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

