CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CSX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. CSX reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSX will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.55.

CSX traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.27. 14,577,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,373,222. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CSX has a 1-year low of $29.49 and a 1-year high of $38.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CSX by 165.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169,640 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 253.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,625,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,358 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in CSX by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 305,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after buying an additional 90,836 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in CSX by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its stake in CSX by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 47,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 32,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

