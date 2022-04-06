CURE Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CURR) Shares Down 3.8%

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:CURR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 63,241 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 137,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.90.

CURE Pharmaceutical Company Profile

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology focused vertically integrated drug delivery and product development company in the pharmaceutical, and health and wellness markets. It focuses on the development and manufacturing of drug formulation and drug delivery technologies in novel dosage forms to enhance drug safety, efficacy, and patient adherence.

