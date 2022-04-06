CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barrington Research from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CURI. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut CuriosityStream from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Roth Capital cut their price target on CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CuriosityStream has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.38.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

NASDAQ:CURI opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.45. CuriosityStream has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $154.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.66.

CuriosityStream ( NASDAQ:CURI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 20.79% and a negative net margin of 52.81%. The firm had revenue of $27.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.74 million. Analysts anticipate that CuriosityStream will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Signify Wealth acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CuriosityStream (Get Rating)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.