CUTcoin Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last Week (CUT)

CUTcoin (CUT) traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0393 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $6.22 million and $79.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.10 or 0.00194842 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001017 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00037161 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00023398 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.86 or 0.00382029 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 162,131,201 coins and its circulating supply is 158,131,201 coins. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

