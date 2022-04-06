CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Shares Down 4.2%

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $134.50 and last traded at $135.42. 1,486 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 160,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.35.

UAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised CVR Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVR Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

CVR Partners ( NYSE:UAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $188.92 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 25.25%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $5.24 per share. This represents a $20.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.31%. This is a boost from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.93. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 285.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAN. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CVR Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CVR Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in CVR Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in CVR Partners during the 4th quarter worth $397,000. 21.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

